Shirley Halley Meryhew Durrant Blair
December 5, 1934 - August 17, 2020
After a 12 year battle with Alzheimer's Shirley passed away in the loving arms of her family in Washington on August 17th at the age of 85.
Shirley was born Dec. 5,1934 in Whiteside, Missouri to James Russell Halley and Connie Luck Halley. The youngest daughter of 7 children.
She attended schools in Milford and Murray Utah. She married Bob Meryhew and had 4 sons and they later divorced. She married Howard (Pete) Durrant and had 1 son and 1 daughter and they later divorced. She married Ernest Blair and they divorced.
Shirley worked many years at the Utah State Developmental Center and loved every moment of it. Her relaxation time was spent sewing, crocheting or knitting. We have many treasures that she created.
She is survived by her children Tony (Dineen) Meryhew, Don Meryhew, Madonna (Robert) Proctor and Russell (Maria) Durrant and 2 brothers Niles (Vivian) Halley and JR Halley. She leaves behind 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, 3 brothers Thomas, Glen and Jim Halley and 2 sisters Melba Marshall and Doris Bowers and 2 sons Stephen Meryhew and Ron Meryhew and 1 grandson.
There will be a celebration of her life at American Fork Rotary Park large pavilion Sat Sept. 26th @ 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest with her son Ron.