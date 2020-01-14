Our beloved Shirley Mae Miller Creer passed away January 11, 2020, at the age of 95 and was joyfully reunited with her husband, Kenneth “Doc” Creer, who passed away just over one month ago, and her two sons, Kent and Paul. She was born to William Wallace and Maud Bowen Miller on May 18, 1924, in Whittier, California, and moved to Spanish Fork with her parents and two brothers, Bill and Paul, at the age of 8. She attended Spanish Fork schools, graduating from Spanish Fork High School in 1942, and then moved to Ogden to work at Hill Air Force Base during World War II.
On April 10, 1945, she married Kenneth Beck Creer in the Salt Lake Temple and began a life of almost 75 years of support and love for her family. She was a devoted wife and mother that ran a household and raised two sons while Doc was working and going to school. The family moved to Springville upon Doc’s graduation from veterinarian school.
Shirley filled her life with service to her family, community and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Shirley served on the Mountain View Hospital Board for 8 years and the Springville Library Board for many years. She held many church leadership positions in the Primary and the Relief Society, serving as a stake Relief Society president at Brigham Young University. She conducted tours through Brigham Young’s home in Salt Lake City and was called to serve with Doc as a Conference Center tour director where they served together for 7 years.
Shirley and Doc were active golfers and played many rounds together at Hobble Creek well into their 80s. They also attended hundreds of BYU football and basketball
games together and were loyal supporters of BYU athletics. Shirley was an avid reader who enjoyed books of all kinds. Grandma will always be remembered for her elegance, poise, delicious Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas breakfasts, sparkling house, and her devotion to her family, neighbors and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and their spouses, two brothers-in-law and their spouses, sister-in-law and her spouse, and her sons, Kent and Paul. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sue Creer, grandchildren Jennifer (Will) Colosimo and Christopher (Kami) Creer, and great-grandchildren Hannah York, Isabella Colosimo, Alex Creer, Andrew Creer, Nick Creer and Ben Creer.
The family would like to extend our great appreciation and love to the staff of Abbington Assisted Living in Mapleton and our love to Paul Roberts for his tender care of both Doc and Shirley. Thank you so much, Paul.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 16th, at the Springville Stake Center located at 245 South 600 East at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held at Wheeler Mortuary located in Springville at 211 East 200 South from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15th, and before the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the location of the funeral.