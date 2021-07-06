Shirley Mae (Scott) Miller
1930 - 2021
Shirley Mae (Scott) Miller died peacefully at the Beehive Homes of Provo, in Provo, Utah, July 1, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born on July 9, 1930, in Provo, Utah, to parents, Delose and Melba Scott.
She was the oldest of 4 children.
Her formative years were spent in Provo surrounded by many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Childhood stories always included her cousins who were also her friends. She excelled in Art, Dance and had beautiful handwriting. She graduated from Provost High School in 1948.
Shirley met her husband, Richard Miller, while working at Cooks Ice Cream in Provo. They were married on May 1, 1953, later solemnized in the Provo City Center Temple on June 3, 2016.
Mom loved being a homemaker and raising her 8 children (5 boys, 3 girls). She also loved bowling, baking, camping trips with family, and doing arts and crafts. She belonged to a craft club where she formed long lasting friendships. Mom was an avid Utah Jazz fan, watching every game she could.
Being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served as a Primary teacher, Den Mother and used her artistic skills to create beautiful posters for her ward.
Shirley is survived by children, Reed (Linda) Miller, Dean (Julie) Miller, Christine (Randall) Lutnick, Connie (Maurice) Mathews, Kenneth (Gretchen) Miller, Roy Miller and Robert Miller, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Wayne (Jackie) Scott, Sister in Law, Barbara Scott.
Preceded in death by husband Richard, daughter, Carol Ann, sister Louise Anderson, brother, Howard Scott, grandchildren, Elizabeth Miller, James Lutnick, Carilee Chambreuil, Clinton Miller and her parents.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Grandview 2nd Ward chapel, 1181 W. 1060 N., Provo, Utah. Following will be a graveside service at the Provo City Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Beehive Home of Provo and the iCare Hospice staff for their compassionate care.