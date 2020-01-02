1932-2019
Shirley Rae Allen Jensen Hatch (April 10, 1932 -December 23, 2019) was born in Lethbridge, Alberta Canada to John Leonard Allen and Amy Leone Judd.
The gospel was the center of her life” Her motto was “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart” and she lived her life emulating this scripture. Shirley was a perfect example of Christ like love and leaves behind a legacy of love and service.
Shirley loved the temple and attended weekly until just a few weeks before her death.
Music was an important part of Shirley’s life. She was church organist in every ward she attended, which spanned over 70 years. As an accomplished accompanist, she played for soloists and choirs throughout the country. She also loved to teach piano which she did for decades.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Mark Jensen (1928-1970) to whom 7 children were born:
Mark Allen Jensen (Nancy), David Allen Jensen (Jodi), Shirlene Dymock (Paul), Kathleen van de Graaff (Peter), Deanne Ohman (Kyle), Douglas Brian Jensen (Amber) and Steven Allen Jensen (Trish).
She married Dereal Kent Hatch (1925-2017) after the death of her first husband and treated his 8 children as her own. She also leaves many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her two brothers Richard John Allen (Carol) and Robert Grant Allen (Daryl).
Her love of life, love of music, love of God and love of family will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will be held on January 3, 2020 at the Windsor 7th ward, 1405 North Main Street, Orem, Utah at 11:00 am.