Shirley Rae Green Miller Houston

1933-2019
Shirley Miller passed away on November 18, 2019 from natural causes. She was born June 13, 1933 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Shirley was the fourth daughter of Archie and Sybil Moyer Green. Her family later moved to American Fork, where she graduated from American Fork High School. Shirley often spoke of good memories of school and “Cook’s Ice Cream” located on Main Street.
Shirley Married J. Paul Miller on July 7, 1952 in the Manti LDS Temple. They raised four boys in American Fork. Shirley often stated that most of her life was spent at ball fields, watching her boys. Shirley loved the out-of-doors, golfing, and her grandchildren.
Shirley was active in the LDS church and served with Paul at the LDS Family History Center in Salt Lake City, and at the Mt. Timpanogos Temple. She was also the Relief Society President and Primary President in the “Sixth Ward.”
Paul passed away on February 21, 2002. Shirley re-married Fred Houston on February 14, 2003 in the St. George Temple. Fred passed away on March 14, 2014.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Bryan, Mike (Julie), Doug (Rebecca), and Mark (Kathleen). She was blessed with 19 grandchildren. Shirley has three step children, Fred Houston Jr. (Stephanie), Gayle Adams (Kay), and Steve Houston (Keri).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 am at the American Fork Sixth Ward building, 300 N. 100 E. Shirley’s viewing will be Friday, November 22nd from 6:00 — 8:00 pm at the Anderson’s Mortuary, 49 E. 100 N., and then again on Saturday 9:45 — 10:45 at the church prior to the service. Burial will be at the American Fork Cemetery.