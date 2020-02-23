1929-2020
Our Sweet, Loving Mother and Grandmother, Shirley Rust Stone, age 91, returned to her Heavenly Father and her Eternal Companion, Chester Stone, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. She was born in Kanab, Utah to Woodruff Rust and Isabelle Martina Luke Rust on January 10, 1929.
Shirley had a wonderful childhood in Kanab with the red rock cliffs and the Kiabab Forest in the summertime. Her family moved to Salem, Utah when she was 14 years old and lived at the top of the hill just East of the Salem Pond, another great place to enjoy the outdoors. When she was 16, she met the love of her life, Chester Stone, who had just returned from serving in the Navy for four years. She has always had a beautiful singing voice, performing with her sister for parties, weddings and funerals all her growing up years and with Chester’s dance band from the time she was 17. They were married in 1950 and blessed with four children.
Shirley is widely known for her ability to brighten up any room with her smile, happy comments and singing or giggles! Best of all she was everybody’s Grandma!
Shirley is survived by her 4 children, Sandra Johnson (Rolan), Shirl A. Stone (Suzanne), Calvin D. Stone (Nancy), Craige D. Stone (Jackie), 18 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester Stone, a daughter-in-law Shelly Sorensen Stone and a granddaughter Amber Dawn Stone, one sister, one brother and her parents.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 26th, at 11:00 am, at the Battle Creek 2nd Ward, 1250 East 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where Viewings will be held Tuesday, February 25th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.