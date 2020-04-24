1929-2020
Shirley was born to Raymond Curley and Gertrude Hough in Pittsburgh, Pa. on 2 July 1929 and passed away 22 April 2020 in Provo, Utah. She married her high school sweetheart Jerry in Hawthorne, Ca. 4 June 1949 and was sealed in the St. George Utah Temple in 1955. They are parents to four daughters, Terri Rowan of Lindon, Ut., Pamala Perucca of Cottonwood Heights, Ut., Cynthia Jarmie of Dana Point, Ca. and Rebecca Briggs of Irvine, Ca. She also has 16 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions including a senior mission to Norway with her husband Jerry in 1994-1995. She loved her country and her hobby was people. She loved them all. A family grave dedication will be held 29 April 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Provo, Utah.
