1931-2019
On August 8, 2019, Bonnie Lou Norman Allred passed away peacefully in her home, her husband close by her side. She was 87 years old.
Bonnie was born on November 1, 1931, to Herbert LaVar and Louella McGee Norman in Mount Pleasant, Utah. On June 12, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Wallace Allred, in the Manti LDS Temple, an eternal love story that began 71 years ago. They are the parents of four children, Kenneth Wallace (Beverly), Janet (Brigg) Steele, Nancy (Val) Hale, and Marilyn (David) Jenkins.
A resident of Orem for the past 61 years, Bonnie has been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the community. As a member of the Church, she has served in a variety of capacities in the Primary and Relief Society organizations. She was also involved in local Scouting and PTA organizations while her children were young.
A woman of many talents, Bonnie is well remembered for her organizational, secretarial, and administrative skills. She worked many years as a secretary and bookkeeper, including 16 years as the lead office secretary at Orem High School prior to her retirement in 1992. Following retirement, Bonnie served alongside her husband in a variety of Church assignments, including 3 years as ordinance workers in the Provo Temple, 1 year as missionaries in the Salt Lake Family History Center, and 10 ½ years as guest service missionaries on Temple Square.
Avid travelers, Wallace and Bonnie enjoyed over 30 cruises, visiting 120 countries on 6 continents. Traveling allowed Bonnie to indulge her collector’s instinct, and she was excited during the later years of her life to distribute prized pieces collected from around the world—such as bells, jewelry boxes, nutcrackers, and Santa figurines—to grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie will always be remembered by friends and family members for her cake decorating and candy making skills. She taught adult education classes in cake decorating for Alpine School District for 11 years and made countless birthday and wedding cakes. Holiday time found Bonnie boxing up homemade chocolates for distribution, a tradition she continued until recently.
Bonnie will be greatly missed by her husband Wallace, her 4 children, 18 grandchildren, and 56 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17th, at 11 a.m. at the Sunset Heights 4th Ward chapel at 500 South 600 West in Orem. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Mortuary, 646 East 800 North, Orem, and again Saturday morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the 4th Ward chapel. A special thanks to Utah Home Health and Hospice for their attentive, tender care during Bonnie’s last hours.
