1928-2019
Bryant Lamar Brady, age 91, quietly passed away July 18, 2019 at home from complications associated with congestive heart disease.
Bryant was born May 13, 1928 in Fairview, Utah to Niels Stanley Brady and Coquella Jones, the third of six wonderful children. He was raised working on the family farm, attended schools in Fairview and graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1946. Shortly after, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Japan at the conclusion of World War II.
After completing his military service in December 1947, he met the beautiful Gladys Benson on a blind date and was immediately smitten. The couple corresponded while Bryant served a full-time, two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas/Louisiana Mission.
Within six months of his mission, Bryant and Gladys were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on December 18, 1950 by Harold B. Lee. Between 1953 and 1964 they were blessed with three children, who were their principal focus and purpose in life.
After marriage, Bryant and Gladys took up residence in Provo, Utah where Bryant worked at Geneva Steel and other places while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agronomy from Brigham Young University.
After graduation, Bryant began a long career with the US Department of Agriculture in 1956, almost entirely with the Soil Conservation Service, where he excelled professionally and shared his love for farming with many others. This career led the family to Aurora, Colorado, as well as Cedar City, Monticello, Vernal and Orem, Utah, where he ultimately retired in 1991.
Both Bryant and Gladys have been very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Bryant served as a ministering brother, home teacher, stake mission president, member of the high council, and in multiple bishoprics. His two favorite callings were anything with the youth, where he was active with the Boy Scouts of America, and anything missionary related. Bryant and Gladys’ most recent joy was serving as baptismal coordinators for over 13 years in the Orem Orchard Stake.
After retirement, Bryant and Gladys served four full-time missions; a proselyting and leadership support mission in the Indiana Indianapolis Mission, an office mission in the Utah Provo Mission, a temple mission in the Manila Philippines Temple, and a visitors’ center mission in the New York Rochester Mission. They did not select any of these missions, they were simply willing to serve where ever called.
When not serving a full-time mission, Bryant served for many years as an ordinance worker in the Provo and Mt. Timpanogos temples. In fact, Bryant’s hobbies were church service, music and good old-fashioned hard work.
Bryant is survived by his sweetheart Gladys, following 68 years of marriage, as well as his son Richard (Janice) Brady, daughter Jana Brady (Ken) Hofeling, and daughter-in-law Markay Brady, plus six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger siblings Carolyn (Gerald) Olson and Lindsay Paul (Vera) Brady.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings; Stanley Jay Brady, Maurine Allred, and Milton Ross Brady. Bryant especially looks forward to reuniting with his son, Randall Lamar Brady, who passed away two years ago.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Orem Orchard Stake Center (810 E. 600 N., Orem, Utah). Friends and family may visit at the same stake center on Monday, July 22 from 6:00-8:00pm or Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30am. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery (1520 N. 800 E., Orem, Utah).
Condolences may be sent on-line at www.uvfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the mission or temple funds of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Brady family expresses a heartfelt thank you to all the friends and neighbors who have been so helpful, as well as Marianne Sivert, DeAynne Baker and the rest of the group from iCare Home Health and Hospice.