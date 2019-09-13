1941-2019
Carol Anne Heyrend Lee, age 78, passed away peacefully late Saturday, September 7, 2019, at her home in Provo, Utah. Carol was born on June 30, 1941, to Wilford Wendell Heyrend and Afton Bingham Heyrend. She attended grade school in Rigby, Idaho and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in May 1959. In June of 1962, she graduated from Ricks College School of Nursing with an Associates of Science Degree.
On August 15, 1962, she married Terry Nels Lee in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After her marriage, Carol worked as a registered nurse while her husband pursued advanced degrees in Michigan and Washington. Carol loved learning and continued her education at BYU while her husband, Terry, worked in BYU’s Marriott School of Management. During this period, she and her family also traveled to and lived in Saudi Arabia for Terry’s employment on two separate occasions. She received a Bachelor of Science in University Studies with an emphasis in Religion and Arabic from BYU in 1979 and later graduated with a master’s degree in Instructional Science in 1991. For a number of years following, she taught religion classes (New and Old Testament, Book of Mormon, and Doctrine and Covenants) at BYU. The last 10 years of her career, she worked as the Director of the American Institute for Medical-Dental Technology in Provo and loved her students.
Carol was an accomplished pianist and organist and loved music. She used her talents in many church callings and served faithfully as a ward and temple organist. She was a talented artist and an excellent seamstress. Carol was very dedicated to her family and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved Terry and her children, it seemed, more than life itself, and sought to patiently nurture, strengthen, and love them through all seasons. She was a very devoted wife and mother. Her faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, was constant and evident in her kindliness and good deeds as well as through her words. In their later years, Carol and Terry served in the Cape Verde Paria Mission in West Africa and in the Utah Provo Mission.
Carol is survived by her sons Kevin Nels Lee and Lewis Bingham Lee and her daughter Laura Anne (Eric) Isom. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Sariah, Johnny, Taylor, Afton, Gracie, Stella, Cameron, Eric, Micaela, Chloe, Eleanor, and Margaret and her great grandchildren Neveah, Oaklee, and Aria. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and her one sibling, Marilyn Heyrend Gneiting, who was also a best friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry, and by her parents and grandparents and by her nephew, Bret L. Gneiting.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3050 Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location on Friday, September 13th from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and prior to the service on Saturday, September 14th from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at uvfuneral.com.