1960-2019
Gary Douglas Hansen of Orem – father, grandpa, brother, uncle, friend, biker, fisherman, baseball fanatic, rebel, warrior, and “hamhock” – passed away peacefully on Sept. 12 while clutching a baseball, surrounded by his sons Kody and Brady with their wives, ending a battle with melanoma cancer. After building quality homes for over 40 years, many considered him the best framer in Utah Valley. Gary’s pride for family, contagious humor, and uncommon kindness will be greatly missed. He is now resting with loved ones in joy. Go the distance, Dad! A graveside funeral service will be held at Orem City Cemetery on Sept. 19 at 12pm. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.