1931-2019
Jerrold Jay Myrup was reunited with his wonderful wife, Carol, on 11 July 2019. He was born May 16, 1931 in Provo, Utah to Leon John and Maime Elizabeth Clark Myrup. He grew up in Provo and spent time on the Hill Creek Ranch in Ouray, Utah and the Sandy Ranch in Garfield County, Utah with Granddad A. M. Myrup. He loved the life on the Ranch and would come back to Provo for school. He graduated at Provo High School in 1949. He started working at The Daily Herald as a paperboy at age 8. Later, The Daily Herald offered him an apprenticeship as a printer. After a talk with his parents, he decided to take the apprenticeship. He worked for The Daily Herald for 57 years ending as the production manager in the composing room.
Jerry met his wonderful wife, Carol Cook in 1950 at a Loud Sox Dance at Provo High. They were married 1 year later in the Salt Lake Temple on Jan. 12, 1951. They were married 60 years before she passed away in 2011. They had five children, Jerry Kay, Dennis Jay, Alan Ray, Lisa Carol, Kelly John. They raised them in their home in Edgemont, where they lived for over 60 years. As a family, they enjoyed traveling around the country each summer visiting nearly every state West of the Mississippi as well as many national parks, camping most of the time. Some of the time on vacations, we were finding relatives and genealogy for Mom (Carol). It was a great way to grow up. They loved their grandkids so much and took them on trips to Disneyland and Sea World. Dad was always helping people we met on our trips. He also helped and took care of his Aunts Alice, Velma, Uncle Ade and his father Lee (Leon) Myrup before their passing. His greatest help was to his wife Carol, whom he nursed at home until she passed away.
Jerry was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many positions in the church. He served as a Bishop on the BYU Campus, Stake Executive Secretary, ward clerk, and many scouting positions that eventually earned him the Silver Beaver Award.
Jerrold is survived by his Sons Alan (Linda) Myrup, Kelly (Tammy) Myrup, and daughter Lisa Carol (Craig) Stumph, his brother Don Myrup, 18 grandchildren, and 47 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Cook Myrup, Sons Jerry Kay, Dennis Jay. His parents Lee and Beth Myrup, 1 great granddaughter Lily Rowley, his brother Richard Myrup and sister Marilyn Myrup Merrill.
We are thankful to the staff at Summerfield Assisted Living Center and the Envision Hospice Staff for taking care of Jerrold.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. in the Edgemont 2nd Ward, 555 East 3230 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, or Wednesday at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery.