1945-2019
Judy Lynette Backus was born on May 14, 1945 to Gerald and Francis Pyne in Pensacola Florida. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and husband on July 19, 2019.
Her younger years consisted of life on the fruit farm in Orem Utah with her sister and brothers. She was an Orem High Graduate where she enjoyed activities as a Tigerette and on the yearbook staff.
She married Richard Backus in the Salt Lake Temple on December 3, 1965. They have been happily married for over 53 years.
She is lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses: Stacy Talbot (JD) Spanish Fork, Troy Backus (Darlene) Herriman, Mark Backus (Shawna) Eagle Mountain, Tina Ewell (Shane) St George, Jared Backus (Taneesa) Eagle Mountain, Julie Knight (Joe) Spanish Fork. She will be missed by 20 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one child that miscarried that Judy always included as part of her children.
Survived by Kim and Kathi Pyne of Orem, Joel and Trina Warner of Orem, Randy and Marsha Pyne of Spanish Fork.
Judy was a righteous and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions of service including ordinance work at the Provo temple, Organ Player at the Mt. Timpanogas Temple.
Judy loved music and especially the Mormon Tabernacle Choir which played in the home continually.
She had a green thumb and loved peonies, snowballs, roses, babysbreath and large ferns.
She was a member of the young ambassadors at BYU. She participated in the Hill Cumorah pageant as a young adult. She enjoyed her service as PTA president of Scera park elementary
She was a party planner at heart and has most likely accepted a new calling in heaven as an event planner complete with Disney stand up figures and Carousel horses.
She was a ministering angel to all that knew her.
She lived life full of enthusiasm and love for life. She was always the first to volunteer to enjoy a ride on the go cart, tote gote, or pool toy that the grandchildren were interested in.
Family Gatherings at mom’s house were always Epic and memorable, complete with games, and 5 star prizes for winners. She loved to cook and ensured that everyone departed with a full stomach and able to enjoy their favorite meal. She was an expert fruit canner.
Roast beef dinner was always a favorite that she prepared every Sunday without fail. Judy was an excellent cook and could prepare a 5-course meal in 20 minutes or less at 500 degrees.
She believed that every day should start with a hot breakfast and her full-size brown bag sack lunches usually took all day to eat.
We have notified JC PENNEY, Startups Candy Company, Crispy Crème Donuts, Dunford Donut, Chuck a Rama, Coke and The Dollar Store that they may experience a sizeable reduction in their revenue with her passing.
Her greatest accomplishment in life was her family. Her grandchildren felt special when she was with them.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and she will be dearly missed.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Cascade 1st Ward, 481 East Center, Orem. Friends and family may visit Monday, July 22, 2019, 7:00 — 9:00 pm and prior to services Tuesday, July 23rd at the church from 10:00 — 10:45 am. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Special thanks to the excellent Staff at Utah Valley Hospital Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit for their exceptional, tender care.