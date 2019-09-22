1944-2019
Julia Jane Payne Brereton was born July 27, 1944, to Jesse and Metella Payne. She passed September 19, 2019, surrounded by her family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Julia was a stay at home mom for 30 years. Julia’s whole world was her family. She is survived by her children; Jane (Lee) Netcher, Jeannie (David) Drake, Jim (Lisa) Brereton, Jerry (Joylyn) Brereton, Jessica (Greg) Cook, Jackie (Tobias) Peterson, Jen (Shane) Chase. She is loved by 55 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
When Julia was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she made a last wish to go to Disneyland. Her wish was fulfilled just a week before she passed. Mom loved to collect, she loved her dolls and her Disney collectibles as well as bears.
A viewing will be held Friday September 27, 2019, 6-8 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Grandview 13th Ward 1260 W 1150 N Provo, Utah, with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to services. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 North 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.