1954-2019
Kevin Brady Mitchell, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and son, passed away September 7, 2019 at his home in St. George. Kevin suffered a heart attack in June and another one in July; however, he was doing well and was released to return to work in October.
Kevin was born September 28, 1954 in Provo, Utah to Oleah Brady Mitchell and Max Elliot Mitchell. He married Alene Black on November 8, 1974 and had two children Nicole and Lee. They were later divorced. He married Dian Confer on September 15, 1984 they had one son, Cody. Kevin was fortunate to receive in the marriage 4 bonus children, Darrell, Carol, James & Gina Paxton.
He worked at Geneva Steel until it closed. Kevin always wanted to work and live in Alaska. This dream came true when he got a job at MatSu Mechanical in Wasilla, Alaska in 2002. Dian also got a job in Wasilla and they moved to the Matanuska Susitna Valley in Wasilla. Kevin worked there until 2008 when he got a job at NANA at North Slope Oilfields in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska where he worked 3 weeks at Prudhoe Bay and then home for 3 weeks. They moved home to St. George in 2008 and Kevin continued to commute to Prudhoe Bay.
Kevin loved everything in the great outdoors, fishing in Alaska, hunting, camping, mountain rides and spending time with his Mom. He and Dian bowled for many years and competed in the National Bowling Finals. They bought a motorhome and spent all summers whenever Kevin was home at his Mom’s in Birdseye, Utah. He had a wish to retire soon and spend more time with family and exploring the great outdoors.
Kevin is preceded in death by his father, son Lee and granddaughter Jessica Poulson; grandparents Ruth and Lee Raldo Brady and Robert Lee & Louisa Grace Mitchell.
Kevin is survived by his wife Dian; children Cody Mitchell, St. George; Nicole ( Eddie) Hales, American Fork; Darrell (Cheri) Paxton, Spanish Fork; Carol (Brad) Poulson, St. George; James Paxton, Palmer, Alaska and Gina (Scott) Fait, St. George; mother Oleah, Birdseye, Utah; sister Ruth (Max) Seamons, Mapleton, Utah; brothers Elliot (Wrenetta) Mitchell, Helper, Utah; Wayne Mitchell, Taylorsville, Utah; Mike (Natalie) Mitchell, Spanish Fork; Charliy (Kim) Mitchell, Baytown, Texas; 19 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Legacy Funeral Home, 3595 North Main Street, Spanish Fork. Viewing at 11am, visitation after viewing until 1pm. Internment at Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East. Pot Luck lunch at Spanish Fork Reservoir Park, 2939 So. Spanish Oaks Drive (above Canyonview Park).