Maureen Hansen Johnson

1946-2019
On Tuesday July 9, 2019, Maureen Johnson, beloved mother of five children, passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Maureen was born on April 10, 1946 in Los Angeles, California to Harold and Lucy (Barlow) Hansen. She attended school in Santa Monica and graduated from Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI), class of 1964.
Maureen married in 1965 and began her family. She raised three sons and two daughters, Randy, Chris, Tag, Debi, and Tami. Raising her children was what Maureen was most passionate about. She raised her children primarily in Camarillo, California where she made many lifelong friends. Her life revolved around dropping off and picking up her children from school, church activities, sports and cheer practices and games. She was always the most ardent supporter of all of her children’s worthwhile pursuits.
Maureen left Camarillo in 1991 and settled in Spanish Fork, Utah where she would spend the remainder of her days. She found a home in the Spanish Fork 17th Ward where she remained throughout the rest of her life. Particularly later in life, the care and compassion she received from the members of her ward was greatly appreciated. Maureen’s oldest children are especially indebted to the youngest of her children, Tami. Tami followed the example of service modeled by Maureen by lovingly, patiently and meticulously caring for her mother night and day all while working as a full-time school teacher.
Maureen was a graphic designer before and after the advent of computers. She spent her final working days at NuSkin in Provo where she made many wonderful friendships and quickly became the mother of the floor, always having a band-aid, aspirin or a listening ear for all in the office. In honor of her kindness, preparedness and love, she was affectionately offered the title of “Queen of Everything,” which she graciously and humbly accepted.
Maureen loved to write rhyming poetry, more for fun than art. But, often, her clever poems were written to comfort someone who could use uplifting or just to bring a smile to someone’s face.
Maureen served faithfully her entire life in her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Lord and was faithful to Him throughout her life. She followed His example and emulated many of His traits, including kindness, service, compassion and most of all, charity.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, William Harold and Lucy (Barlow) Hansen. She is survived by sisters Helen, Sally, Jeanne, Paula, brother, Bill, children Randy (Shauna) Johnson, Chris (Amber) Johnson, Tag (Taña) Johnson, Debi (Kevin) Lyman, Tami Johnson and twelve grandchildren (Scott, Robbie, Brett, Topher, Jake, Tommy, Halle, Ryan, Carly, Annabelle, Garrett, Clarissa).
A viewing will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1552 East 750 South, Spanish Fork, UT 84660. An additional viewing will be held from 10:45-11:45 a.m. prior to the funeral which will be held the next day, Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at noon. Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkerobits.com