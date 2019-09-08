1924-2019
Shirl Moore Larsen, 95, born August 12, 1924, to David Bowen and Mildred Moore Larsen of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed peacefully with his daughter holding his hand Friday morning, September 6, 2019.
He lived with his parents in Leland, Utah in the John Koyle home, attended Spanish Fork High School and later attended classes at BYU. He enlisted in the US Merchant Maritime Service, and completed Cadet Officer Training in New York City. He served in the South Pacific and Japanese Seas as Ship’s Communications Officer. After being honorably discharged in 1946 he returned home and married Barbara Jean Sizemore.
He was employed by US Steel at the Geneva Works for 19 years and attended BYU and the Utah Technical College. In 1969 he was transferred to the Houston US Steel Mill in Baytown, Texas where he served as the Personnel Manager.
He also was on the Lee College Advisory Board, the President of the Houston Chapter of American Society for Training and Development, the Commissioner of the Boy Scouts, a member of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, served on Industrial Society of Engineers, and was a member of the San Jacinto Country Club and Pasadena Elks Lodge.
After retiring from US Steel, he started a second career with the Utah State Office of Education, finally retiring after ten years.
He enjoyed cross country motorcycle riding with Barbara on the seat behind him, playing golf, listening and dancing to jazz music, and traveling. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Sizemore.
He is survived by his three children, Randy Shirl Larsen, Craig David Larsen (Karen Davis) and Julie Larsen-Tregeagle( Tracy Tregeagle), six grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Legacy House staff for the unconditional love and exceptional care that they gave to him, for his special friends Scotty and Kaye, for Logan Heinrich and Corrie Braithwaite and the amazing staff of loving caregivers from One Care Hospice.
Family and friends will be celebrating Shirl’s life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The viewing will be held at Legacy Funerals, 3595 North Main Street, Spanish Fork, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., after which there will be a graveside service at Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S 400 E, Spanish Fork.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Shirl’s name to Legacy House Spanish Fork, One Care Home Health & Hospice, or simply spend some quality time with an elderly citizen.
For condolences, please visit www.legacyfunerals.com.