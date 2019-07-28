1927-2019
Stanley James “Stan” Harvey, age 92, passed away quietly in his home in Nampa, ID on July 20, 2019. He was born July 18, 1927 in Heber City, Utah to James Harvey and Edna Bennion.
Stan grew up in Wyoming, and his family later moved to Utah where he met and married Dawn Van Seters, his high school sweetheart, in 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Stan served in the Army in 1946, being primarily stationed in Texas. Stan was a master stone mason and owned his own business. In 1962, he and his two partners were awarded the mason contract in the construction of the Oakland California Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After retiring, Stan and Dawn went on to serve 4 full time missions in South Africa, New Zealand, England, and the US. It was his privilege to serve as a temple sealer for 22 years.
Stan is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arbelia Bowles, Jeanne Anderson, and Sharon Payne; oldest son, Randy; son-in-law, Robert Rodriguez, and grandson, Jordon Hodges. Stan is survived by his wife, Dawn; children, Tim Harvey of Port Orchard, WA; Todd and Sherry Harvey of Salt Lake City, UT; Kallee Rodriguez of Star, ID; Julie and Gene Jensen of Star, ID; Danelle and Tyler Shipp of Manchester, MO; 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren and counting.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Bonneville 5th Ward Chapel, 85 South 900 East, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family Friday, August 2 from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, and at the church Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.