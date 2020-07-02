1935 — 2020
Sol Jobrack of beloved memory entered into eternal rest at home in Lehi, Utah on the 29th of June, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York on May 1st, 1935. He was 85 years of age. Sol spent his youth between the city and upstate with many summers spent on the family farm where his family ran a Jewish Boarding House. The son of Hyman Aaron Jobrack and Eva Rabinowitz, Jewish immigrants from Ukraine. Sol learned English as his second language, Yiddish being his first.
Bar Mitzvah’d at 13 at Temple B’nai, Israel. Sol attended Sawanhaka High School before the family relocated to California in the early 1950’s, after first settling in the San Jose area. Sol married and began a family in 1968. He remarried the love of his life, a union that lasted for 39 years. They both worked for and retired from Montgomery Ward, he a mechanic and she in Parts and Service. In 1989, Sol was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found his life calling in Missionary work. He served as a Stake Mission President and several years in the Oakland California Mission Presidency. He and his beloved Nia were sealed for time and all eternity in the Oakland Temple. After leaving the mission presidency they settled for a few short years in Angels Camp, California, before moving to Lehi, Utah, where they would spend the rest of their mortal lives.
Sol is preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother Irwin Jobrack, and his eternal bride Lavinia Taumoepeau Jobrack, and is survived by his five children, Daniel Mark Jobrack (Jevelyn), Edward T. Jobrack (Lilly), Kisa T. Jobrack (Ane), Terri Janel and Naomi McDaniel, along with 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Sol will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, in-law and his constant companion during his final years, his dog Sulie. Sol had a profound impact on all who new him and will be sorely missed. May his memory be for a blessing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lehi 3rd Ward Mission Fund.
Funeral, Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Lehi 3rd Ward LDS Chapel, 1920 North 500 West. Interment will immediately follow in the Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.wingmortuary.com.