Stanley J. Moore

1934-2019
Our dear loving father, Stanley James Moore, 85, of Orem, passed away after courageously battling an illness that took his life on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born April 7,1934 in Spring Lake, Utah to James J. and Clara Geneva Christensen Moore. He married and was sealed to Carol Lewis in the Manti LDS Temple on July 17,1953. She preceded him in death on August 9, 2012.
He was deeply committed to showing kindness and respect to all people. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Stan spent his career successfully selling, and repairing business machines for Lloyds Business Machines in Provo. He was one of the few people in the area that could repair the very old typewriters that people were finding in their parents’ attics. He had a life-long love for BYU sports. He was an avid football, basketball and volleyball fan and was selected to be the Cougar Club President on two separate occasions. He had a deep love for the Savior and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in many leadership positions. He particularly loved his callings as a bishop on the BYU campus, and serving in a bishopric at the Mission Training Center in Provo.
He and his wife enjoyed traveling, which included destinations throughout the world, but he was never happier than when he was spending time at his cabin in Midway, Utah.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carol, his parents and one sister. He is survived by his children: Kathi (Doug) Jensen, Ron (Annette), Diana Miller; and a brother, Bob (Jean), 13 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
Special thanks goes out to Beehive House #2 and Tender Care Hospice, for their amazing staff and their unconditional love and exceptional care that they gave to him.
Family and friends will be celebrating Stan’s life on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary at 495 South State Street, Orem at 11 AM with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 and a viewing on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary.