Stanley Wayne Robinson
1930 - 2020
Stanley Wayne Robinson, 89, of American Fork, Utah passed away August 15, 2020 in Provo, Utah. Born October 18, 1930 in Highland, Utah the son of William Wayne Robinson and Lydia Louise Skinner. He married Lola Donna Ross October 8, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. Stan loved his family and spending time with them going camping, fishing, hunting, and playing games. He coached little league baseball for over 19 years. He belonged to the American Fork Rotary Club for over 40 years and owned Century 21 All Pros Realty for many years. Stan was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He and his wife Donna served a mission together at the Bishop's Storehouse and loved serving there.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; Children: Terri (Jim) Rigby, Bradley (Glenda) Robinson, Layne Robinson, Jamie (Victor) Valdez, Joni (Cameron) Yates, 21 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, and his siblings: Bill Robinson, Shirley Russon, Norma Peck, and Janet Alexander. He is preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Gary Rigby, and two brothers Carl and Richard Robinson.
A viewing will be held at Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland, Utah on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. Please see the SignUp Genius link below Stanley's obituary at andersonmortuary.com to schedule a time to attend the visitation. Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be immediate family only, but will be live streamed Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00am via the Zoom link below. Please make note of the following prior to joining to ensure a smooth transition into the meeting: wait to join until 30 minutes prior to the service start time, download the Zoom application onto your device and make an account (this is free), and join with your device's audio and not phone audio unless you plan to call into the meeting. Burial will take place at the Lehi City Cemetery.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81832056719?pwd=WDhBMVIzTjFYa3VwcStEQnFiTUJXdz09
Meeting ID: 818 3205 6719
Passcode: 488216