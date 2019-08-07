1937-2019
Stella Vigil Archuleta, 82 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on August 3rd, 2019 at UVRMC in Provo Utah. Born July 23rd, 1937 in Amelia New Mexico to Eduardo & Crusita Vigil. Grew up in Hiawatha UT and attended school in Carbon County, Stella married her “honey” Amos Archuleta on October 25, 1955 and they were blessed to spend 65 wonderful years together. Services as follows, Wed Aug 7 Rosary at 6:30, Viewing 6:30-8:30 at Walker Mortuary Spanish Fork. Church services at 11:30 at San Andres Catholic Church in Payson UT.