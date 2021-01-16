Stephen Allan O'Neal

1965 - 2021
Stephen A. O'Neal, age 55, passed away on January 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 22, 1965, to Jerry A., and Mary (Mecham) O'Neal.
After graduating Tooele High School in 1984, he married Tracie (Jones) Nichols. Together they had two daughters prior to ending their marriage in 1996.
It was no secret that Steve had a lifelong love of cars and motorcycles. The knowledge and skills he carried made him the expert automotive technician that he was. There was also a lot more to him than that as well. He was a provider, a mentor, and he had a lot of love for his family. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Stephen is survived by his loving daughter, Kimberlee Winder, adorable granddaughters, Brooklyn and Charlotte Winder, His brother, Rawley (YuVonka) O'Neal, his sister, Nicole Johnson, along with several nieces and nephews.
Steve is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Gina O'Neal, his parents, also several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held to honor Stephen on Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary 495 S. State Street in Orem, UT 84058
