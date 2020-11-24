Stephen Woodrow Thompson
Stephen Woodrow Thompson passed away on November 19, 2020 from the effects of Parkinson's Dementia at the age of 76. Stephen was born May 12, 1944 in Provo, Utah to Woodrow Marsh Thompson and Veryl Davis becoming an instant celebrity because he was the first baby born on Baby Day at Utah Valley Medical Center. He grew up in Provo where he attended Franklin Elementary, Central Jr. High and BY High School.
Stephen served mission for The Church of Jesus Christ in the Gulf States Mission. He then attended Brigham Young University and graduated in Industrial Arts Education. He taught Metal Shop at Tooele Jr. High in Tooele, Utah and at Dixion Jr. High in Provo, Utah. While at Dixion he received a Mathematics Teaching Certificate and finished his 33 years of teaching at Centennial Jr. High in Provo, Utah teaching Math.
While working at the North Rim Grand Canyon Lodge one summer he met Fonette Osborne. They dated there and also at Brigham Young University that year and were married in 1967 in the St. George Temple. They have been married for 53 years and have 5 children and 13 grandchildren.
Stephen was an active and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has served in many positions including: a teacher, Priesthood leader, Counselor in the Bishopric and a High Councelman in a UVU Single Adult Ward. After his retirement, he and Fonette served a Service Mission at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Fonette, and by his daughter, Heather (Doug) Massey; son, Tyler (Brooke) Thompson; daughter, Holly (Duane) Howell; son, Trevor (Mindy) Thompson; daughter, Trisha (Kyle) Sanderson; sister Karen (Raul) McQuivey; sister, Sue (Randy) Heaton; brother, Philip (Carrie) Thompson; sister Jill ( Allen) Andersen; and thirteen grandchildren.
Due to Covid 19 a memorial will be held, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 for immediate family only. Others may access the funeral proceedings following the funeral at www.walkersanderson.com. On the main page just click live webcast
We would like to thank Highland Glen Care Center for the excellent and loving care they have given Stephen, as well as First Choice Home Health and Hospice Care and especially his Hospice Nurse, Chris Cunanan, for their friendship and vigilant service to Stephen and his family. You are all truly angels among us.