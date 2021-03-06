Steven G. Holdaway
June 6, 1953 - March 1, 2021
BYU has lost one of its biggest fans. Our sweet, kind husband and dad passed away suddenly at home. Steve was born in Provo and grew up on a farm in Vineyard. He was the 2nd son of Lynn and Grace Holdaway. He had an older brother-Terry, and a younger brother-Alan. He married Aimee Webb in the Oakland, CA temple in May of 1977. They were married for 43 yrs. Steve and Aimee lived in Orem as newlyweds and later settled in Pleasant Grove. They lived 40 years in their house and raised their family of 3 children: Kurt, Mason (Nicole), and Brina (Ben Holyoak). Steve will be remembered for his willingness to serve others and his ability to talk to anyone. He is survived by his wife, his children, his brother Alan (Cheryl) and his 6 grandchildren who were the light of his life; Sawyer, Dodge, Ivory, Gammon, Hudson, and Madilyn. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Terry. Steve will be missed by all who knew him. A viewing will be held on Monday, March 8, 6-8 pm. A funeral will be held Tuesday, March 9, 12 noon. Both events will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 Loader Ave, Pleasant Grove. Interment will be at the Lindon City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.