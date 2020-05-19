Steven Kelsey Brereton

1958-2020
Our hearts are heavy with sorrow on the passing of a wonderful son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Steven was born on April 24, 1958 to Norman Boyd Brereton and DeAnna Kelsey Brereton. Steve attended school in Springville, Utah, where he excelled in all of his classes and was a star in baseball, football, and basketball. He followed in his father’s footsteps and was taught to be an excellent carpenter and cement contractor.
Steve is survived by his mother, DeAnna Moberg; sons, Tyler (Crystal) Brereton and Dylan Brereton; daughter, Danielle Brereton (Matt) Bellon; six grandchildren; sisters, LeAnn Swanson and Kathleen Brereton; brother, Jeremy Brereton; stepsisters, Shanna Taylor, Tracy Biolas, Toni Wiseman and stepbrother, Chris Jensen; stepmother, MaryAnn Brereton and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many wonderful friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Norman Boyd Brereton; brother, Norman Kent Brereton and grandparents, Elery and Eva Kelsey and Morris and Opal Brereton.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Eastlawn Memorial Hills, 4800 North 650 East, Provo, Utah. A visitation will be held at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to services at the cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, we are asking all who come to pay their respects for Steve, to follow the guidelines set by Utah County. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.