Steven Lee Holdaway
30, June 1954 - 18, July 2021
The funeral services for Steven Holdaway will be held on Saturday, July 31st at the Freedom 5th ward chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 195 South 100 East, Provo, UT (aka Provo City Center Chapel) beginning with a viewing at 9:00 a.m., with the funeral service itself beginning at 10 a.m.
The burial service will be held thereafter at the Provo City/Pioneer Cemetery. A live feed of the 10 a.m. service on 7/31 will be provided by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home via their website which is walkersanderson.com (via their
"click here to view live webcast" button) and will also be recorded.
In addition, there will be a traditional public viewing at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home located at 85 East 300 South, Provo, UT 84606 on Friday evening 7/30 from 6-8 p.m.
The family is asking that if anyone wishes to send/deliver flowers or cards that they be sent to the Funeral Home address in time for Friday, 7/30 viewing, and then those flowers will be taken to the LDS Chapel for the Saturday morning service. Steve had requested red, white, and blue flowers for his funeral. In lieu of flowers, if anyone wishes to make a donation to their favorite charity in his name/honor, that would be greatly appreciated.
Steve was very generous to many charities throughout his life.
Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.