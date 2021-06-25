Steven Lynn Halliday
1964 ~ 2021
Steven Lynn Halliday, age 57, returned home to his Heavenly Father on June 22, 2021 in Lehi, Utah.
Steven was born in American Fork, Utah on April 6, 1964 to Lynn and Kathleen Turner Halliday. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was loved by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his loving parents, Lynn and Kathleen, and 2 sisters, Kaylene (Rick) Parry, and Tammy (Aaron) Massey, and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 828 South Center Street in Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the services at the church. Interment will be at the American Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com