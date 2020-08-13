Steven Lynn Savage
1946 - 2020
Steven Lynn Savage, 74, of Highland, Utah passed away in the loving care of his family August 6, 2020. Born January 22, 1946 in Richfield, Utah, the son of Lynn Jay Savage and Virginia Ilean Thompson. He married Susan Bulloch June 3, 1966 in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Steven loved hunting, 4-wheeling, fishing, camping, time in the mountains and kayaking with his grandchildren. The true focus of his life was making memories with his wife Sue and his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include: his wife Sue, son Kelly (Lisa) Savage, daughter Michelle McCandless 8 grandchildren 4 great-grandchildren and siblings Rodney Kerry and Kennley Savage and Sharlynn Hansen.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Intermountain Hospice, especially Nurse Whitney who went above & beyond.
Graveside services will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the American Fork Cemetery, 600 North Center Street. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM & Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. Due to COVID19 a SignUpGenius button should be used to schedule at time to come to the viewing on Steven's obituary page at www.andersonmortuary.com. Please share a memory on Steven's Tribute wall.