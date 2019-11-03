Steven M. Lowe

1960-2019
On October 27, 2019, we said goodbye to our Son, Husband, Dad and Grandpa. Steven Molen Lowe, 59, of Clinton, Utah passed away at his home surrounded by his family after a long hard battle with melanoma cancer.
Steve was born on April 18, 1960, in American Fork, Utah to Earl D’Leal and Clyone Baxter Lowe and was the youngest of four children. He was raised in Pleasant Grove, Utah where he graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1978. He met the love of his life, Lori Walker, while working at Norton’s grocery store in Provo, Utah. The two were married in the Provo, Utah, temple on June 6, 1979, and had just celebrated their 40th anniversary.
Steve worked full time while attending Utah Valley Technical College where he obtained his Associates Degree in electrical and automation technology. It was during this time they purchased their first home in Orem, Utah where they lived for 16 years and had three beautiful children Tyler, Trevor and Natalie. In 1995, Steve and his family moved to Clinton, Utah where he resided until his passing.
Steve loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time outdoors. He took great pride in his family and selflessly sacrificed to ensure they had what they needed. Through life’s many trials and hardships, happiness and joy, Steve worked tirelessly through the years to ensure his family knew he loved them.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Steve served faithfully in many capacities throughout his life. His church service truly exemplified who he was. He loved the Lord and strived to live his life according to the teachings of the Savior.
Steve is survived by his wife Lori, three children Tyler (Meredith), Trevor (Shelise), Natalie (Trevor Hansen), his 14 wonderful grandchildren (Zach, Dallin, Wes, Tyson, Ben, Kylee, Malorie, Max, Cannon, Nathan, Ammon, Brinlie, Emmitt, Matthew), his father Earl D’Leal Lowe, and siblings Elaine (Stephen Sapp), Vance (Anne), and Debbie (Stephen Caldwell). He is preceded in death by his mother Clyone Lowe, mother-in law Joan Walker and grandparents.
As a family, we are heartbroken that he was taken so early. We are so grateful for the life and legacy he left each of us. We know he is anxiously engaged in the work on the other side of the veil and are looking forward to that great day when we are once again united as an eternal family.
A viewing will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary (UT-193 and S 1550 W Syracuse, Utah 84075) or Monday, November 4, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1448 West 1800 North Clinton, Utah). Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Clinton City Cemetery located at 800 N. 750 West.
Condolences may be shared with the family at russonmortuary.com.