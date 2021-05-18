Steven Richard Miller
Steven Richard Miller was born July 23, 1939 in Ogden, Utah to Arnold Franklin Miller and Erma Burnett Miller. He has two brothers Neil (preceded him in death) and John and three sisters Audrey, Carma and Shirley (who died in her infancy). He grew up in Syracuse Utah near the Great Salt Lake. He graduated from Davis High School. He married Linda Joan Tams, the love of his life on January 16, 1959. They have been married for 62 years and were High School Sweethearts going through the journey of life together ever since.
They have had five children: Jeffrey (Jill), Jill (Dave Johnson), Jodi (Todd Marvell), Marci (Shawn Nielson), Mindy Smith. Also 25 outstanding grandchildren and soon to be 8 fantastic great grandchildren.
Steve joined the Army reserve for six years. He then obtained employment with Monroe Business Machines, as an office machine repairman. Steve always wanted to learn and went to several classes to increase his knowledge and abilities. Steve had the gift to be able to fix most anything. He worked for a short time at Signetics in Orem, once again fixing machines. He went to work for BYU again fixing all electronic and mechanical equipment. He retired from BYU after being an IT Technician for over 30 years. He was then ready for the "Good Life" and spent many years with Linda traveling through many countries and visiting the grandchildren. During part of his years in Orem Steve joined the Orem Police Reserves.
Through the years Steve always had a DREAM of building a cabin. He loved the mountains-wildlife-nature and the beauty. He finally chased his dream and started to build the cabin. It took 20 years of working non-stop summers and weekends. But it was the journey that made it fun. He loved the wildlife, elk, moose, deer, and even several bears that visited the front porch. Family, friends, grandchildren, and even strangers loved coming and spending time at the cabin.
Steve lived in Orem for 39 years and then moved to Payson after retirement where they had many friends and Steve helped with the home-owners association there. After 10 years he then sold his beloved cabin and they moved to Springville where he got the best of all worlds and a nice home with wildlife in the back yard.
Steve was a great father and always worked so hard to provide for the needs of his family. He loved his children so much and they adored him and will miss the important part he played in helping them grow up and have loving families of their own.
A visitation will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 7:00 - 8:00 pm at the Spring Creek Stake Center, 760 North 400 East, Springville, Utah. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Spring Creek Stake Center, 760 North 400 East, Springville, Utah with visitation from 10:00 - 10:45 am. Interment will follow in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
