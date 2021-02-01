Steven Sumner MacArthur
1943 - 2021
Steven Sumner MacArthur, son of Arthur Edgar MacArthur and Estella Faye Sumner, was born on April 30, 1943 in Provo, Utah and passed away on January 28, 2021, also in Provo, Utah at the age of 77.
He wrote his own obituary as follows:
Don't cry for me as I pass through the veil. I will still love you from there and pray for your success. I have had a wonderful life. I was blessed to be born in America in the 1940's at the end of WW II, into the Church, and with hard working parents who loved their children. I was blessed with my older brothers Creig, Sumner (who died at birth), younger sister Cheril, and brother Trevan. My parents encouraged us to do well in school, to work hard and to be good. I grew up having wonderful teachers. I loved sports and was able to play summer baseball in jr. high and on the varsity high school football and basketball teams. I was blessed to find and fall in love with Sandy Ivie at Utah State University. I was blessed with good vision and with a commission in the U.S. Air Force able to fly fighters in Vietnam and instruct in the wonderful T-38. I was blessed to be able to become a physician and care for women in Obstetrics and Gynecology and to practice with my wonderful friend and colleague Steve Bigler. He made everything in medicine so much more enjoyable from the first day I met him. Sandy and I were blessed with 7 children who are striving to do their best. They are raising wonderful families, blessing us with 27 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. I tried hard to take care of my children and patients the best way I knew how. I am thankful that they agreed to let me share in their lives. I am so grateful for my Savior Jesus Christ, to be born after the restoration of the gospel to guide me throughout my life, and to know that my family is my most precious possession. I have fallen short as a father and husband but thankfully my failings were not too awful or irreparable. We will all be together soon in our Heavenly Father's kingdom. It will be wonderful. "Doubt not, fear not; look to me (Jesus Christ) in every thought" D&C 36:6.
Steven is survived by his wife Sandra, siblings Creig (Lisa) and Trevan (Sondra), and his children Bret, Danielle (Reid) Lofgran, Steffanie (Corey) Norton, Stacey, Damon (Meghan), Garret (Koren), Rachel (Clint) Rogers and all of his grand and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Sumner and Cheril.
The family will be holding a graveside service at the Historic Springville Cemetery, 200 West 400 South, Springville, Utah on Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021 at 12:00 pm.
Berg Mortuary will be recording the graveside service that can be viewed after the event.
We would like to invite friends and family to a celebration of his life on Tuesday, Feb 2, from 4:30 - 6:30 pm at the Springville Stake Center located at 245 S. 600 E., Springville, Utah. Dress is casual.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary fund.