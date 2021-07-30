Steven Thomas Densley
1947 - 2021
Steven Thomas Densley, 74, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2021, Pioneer Day. He was grateful for his pioneer heritage and often repeated the quote: "The world we live in is a legacy left by those who have gone before. Tomorrow's world will be the work of our hands. Let it be said by them that we did all that we could do."
Steve was born on February 21, 1947, in Murray, Utah. He attended Jordan High School where he served as Sophomore, and Senior Class President, and was named a High School All-American in both basketball and football and All-State in baseball. He was later given the Jordan High School 2012 Honorary Alumni Award.
After being recruited by schools around the nation to play football and basketball, he accepted a scholarship from BYU. He starred on the 1965 undefeated BYU Freshman team where he set a freshman running record.
He chose to leave athletics behind to serve an LDS Mission to the Eastern Atlantic States in Washington D.C. He served in various leadership positions and was asked to become the mission president's companion and Assistant to the President for seven months.
He later met his wife, Colleen Taylor at BYU. It was love at first sight and they were married six weeks later at the Logan Temple on July 23, 1968. Steve graduated in three years from BYU and worked in Chicago for one year before deciding to return to Utah. Steve then bought a company in Provo called Intermountain West and he later changed the company's name to Kodiak Inc. Steve expanded the company to six different statewide locations and sold the entire group in 1982.
Steve was always looking for ways to serve the community and ran for the Utah State Senate, U.S. Congress, and for Lt. Governor of the State of Utah with author Richard Eyre in 1992.
In recognition of his business experience and desire to serve the community, he was selected to be the President of the Orem Chamber of Commerce in 1983. Under his leadership, the chamber merged with Provo and later became the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. He was elected two times as State Chamber President and served on the State Chamber's Board of Directors for over 15 years. He ultimately became the second-longest serving chamber president in the state's history.
Due to his knowledge of the community and generosity with his time and talents, Steve served on over 50 boards and community councils. He was recognized for his service by receiving the Provo City Mayor's Medal of Honor, the Boy Scout's Silver Beaver Award, and the BYU Distinguished Service Award.
One of his favorite ways to touch people's lives was through his speaking and writing. He hosted three radio shows and a talk show on Provo local television. He authored a book about Utah Valley, was a contributing author in others and wrote columns for several publications for over 30 years including a weekly column for the Daily Herald.
Steve believed that the greatest force for good in the world today is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in numerous church positions during his life, including several terms as a bishop at BYU and branch president at the Missionary Training Center.
The greatest legacy Steve left is his family. He is survived by his wife Colleen and six children: Steve Densley (Heather), Tiffany Bennion (Chuck), Landon Densley (Amy), Marianne Melvin (Jim), Wendy Wight (Travis), and Logan Densley (April), thirty-two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
His brothers Randy Densley (Jean), Troy Densley (Tandi), and sisters Alison Seal, and Maradee Henrie (Paul).
His father and mother, Vere Thomas and Mary Lou Bodell Densley and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd Richardson and Mary Lou Dixon Taylor, and a grandson, Daniel Heiselt Densley, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oak Hills 5th Ward Hillside Chapel, at 1960 North 1500 East, Provo. The viewing will be held on Friday, August 6, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, August 7, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same location, prior to the services. Interment will be in the American Fork Cemetery.
To send condolences please visit https://www.bergmortuary.com/obituarie
s/Steven-Densley/