Susan C Walker

1952-2019
LEHI — Susan Walker, 66, our loving wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away after battling with cancer on Wednesday July 10, 2019. Susan was born on December 18, 1952 to Earl and DonaMae Carter in Amarillo, Texas.
On June 6, 1974, Susan married her sweetheart, Terry Walker in the Provo LDS Temple. They were married almost 33 years before Terry passed away.
Terry and Susan were blessed with six children. Their family was the most important part of their life and they enjoyed spending their Summers camping as a family.
Susan is survived by her children, Mary Kae (Alex), Jeri Lei (Ken), Kari Anne (James), Terry (Lindsi), Gary (Breanne) and Cheri Lou (Jeremy), and 15 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sweetheart Terry and her father Earl.
Viewing Services will be held Sunday, July 21 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Wings Mortuary in Lehi, and Monday, July 22 at 10:00am at the Cedar Hollow 5th Ward Building, 1020 E 1900 N, Lehi, UT. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, also at the Cedar Hollow 5th Ward Building. Interment Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Flower gifts may be coordinated through Flowers on Main, Lehi.
Donations for funeral and medical expenses may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/donations-for-susan-cancersucks.