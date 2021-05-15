Susan Diane Tranchell
GONE TOO SOON
August 26, 1952 - May 13, 2021
The love of my life for over 40 years passed away peacefully in her home on May 13th, 2021.
Although our hearts are broken, we know now she will be able to do the things she always loved such as crafting, painting and fishing. She is now with those she loves who went before her. Some of her favorite things were spending time with her grand-babies, who adored her, as well as her 3 chihuahuas. She appreciated the love and support of her close friends, Roma and Maynard Fullmer and Joel and Renee Crouch Erica and Cole Kinyon who were with our family through good times and bad. In her short 68 years of life she always tried to see the best in people and made everyone laugh with her sassy quick wit. Susie gave the best gifts and was always thinking of others. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She loved to decorate and to supervisor Tony while he worked in the yard or on the house.
Our sweet mom, wife, grandmother and friend taught all of us to BELIEVE. She had a heart as big as the moon and a laugh that could light it up. She may be gone physically but she will be in our hearts for eternity.
Sue is survived by her loving husband and best friend Tony Tranchell, her children Amanda Kwiatkowski (Brandon), Anthony Griego, Brandon Tranchell, and Sheri Peterson, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, many friends and her three furry babies; Lulu, Lucy and Kahlua.
A viewing will be held in Sue's honor at 4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson on Monday, May 17th, 2021.