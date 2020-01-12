1946-2020
Susan Duncan Bursett (Susan Shepherd), beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer, on January 8, 2020. Susan was born on December 31, 1946 to Jerry Smith and Rosetta Mae Duncan in Brush, Colorado. Anyone who had the pleasure to know Susan felt appreciated, and loved by her. She has left an amazing legacy of love, service, self-reliance, determination and faith.
Due to her father’s service in the Air Force, Susan moved often while growing up and lived in Colorado, England, Turkey and her favorite, Hawaii. She loved her time in Maui, HI, where she attended and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1964. Shortly after graduation, Susan attended Brigham Young University where she earned a bachelor’s degree. Over the next few years, Susan lived in various locations, including San Francisco, CA., Boise, ID. and finally settled down in Orem, UT.
In 1971, Susan welcomed her first child, Sean Christensen, and tragically lost him, just 24 hours after giving birth. This was the most devastating moment of her life, and she always grieved not being able to raise her infant son; however, soon she welcomed two more sons, Jared Christensen and Michael Shepherd, both of whom would become the pride and joy of her life. Susan lived for her family and made every effort possible to create memorable experiences, enjoyable game nights, and fun-filled vacations. In August 2010, Susan was married and sealed to Clifford Bursett in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple. Clifford was a true gentleman and adoring companion to Susan. The blending of their two families has resulted in rich and wonderful relationships and an outpouring of love, especially for her cherished grandchildren. Susan’s greatest blessings were her grandchildren. She supported them in everything, attending ball games, recitals, performances, hosting sleep-overs and seizing any opportunity for one-on-one time with them.
Susan was vibrant, ambitious and driven. She loved to be busy working and cleaning and spending time with her family. It was impossible for Susan to sit down and watch a movie, without washing the dishes, cutting out coupons or doing something else productive. Susan craved adventure, visiting six of the seven continents throughout her life. She loved traveling, especially her cruises with Cliff to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South America and Australia/New Zealand.
Susan took great pride in her work. She was employed for 28 years at Geneva Steel (1971-2001) as a purchasing agent. She loved her job and those with whom she worked. After the closing of Geneva Steel, Susan transitioned and reapplied her skills as a purchasing agent for Utah County for another 10 years. She served as the treasurer for NAPM for several years, and found great satisfaction and fulfillment through her participation with the local chapter. In all of her work, Susan established strong and meaningful friendships that lasted her whole life.
Some of the most rewarding years of Susan’s life were from 2011-2015 when she took over the primary care of her mother, Rosetta Duncan. This became a precious opportunity to build on her already close relationship with her mom-shopping, vacationing, and hosting game nights and family meals together. Susan was diagnosed with stomach cancer in April of 2018. She fought bravely through chemotherapy and surgery and fiercely maintained her passion for living life to the fullest. Susan is survived by her loving husband, Clifford Bursett, her two sons: Jared Christensen (Kami) and Michael Shepherd (Katie), her step-children: Marlene Minster, Greg Bursett (Ellen), and Darrell Bursett, and her twelve grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry, her mother, Rose, her brother, Scott and her infant son, Sean.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 am at the LDS Chapel located at 1780 N 165 E Orem, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:00-10:30 am. Internment will be at the Spanish Fork Cemetery.
Funeral Services are handled by Utah Valley Mortuary (https://www.utahvalleyfuneral.com/obituaries/Susan-Bursett/).