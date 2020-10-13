Susan Linda McGiven Oct 13, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Susan Linda McGiven Susan Linda McGiven, 74, passed away on October 11, 2020. For service details, an obituary, and to share condolences, visit legacyfunerals.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituary Susan Linda Mcgiven Condolence Service Pass Away Detail See what people are talking about at The Community Table!