Susan "Sue" Rogers Robinson
Susan "Sue" Rogers Robinson, loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother and grandma passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on August 1st, 2021 after 6 years of fighting Ovarian Cancer.
Sue was born in American Fork on May 27th, 1950 to LuAna Thornton and Richard Rogers. She grew up in American Fork and Payson. She graduated from Payson High School in 1968. After high school she attended Utah Technical College at Provo, where she graduated as a dental hygienist.
On August 23rd, 1968 Sue married David Glenn Lee Robinson in the Salt Lake City Temple. They made their first home in Spanish Fork then moved to Springville. In 1975 they built the home she would then live in for the next 45 years. She and Dave later divorced in 1991.
Sue worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Evans until she adopted her son Blake. Four years later she adopted her daughter Wendy. She was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young. She also did daycare in her home. She then went to work at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center for 25 years. She was a unit secretary and then an administrative assistant. She retired from UVRMC in 2015.
Sue was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many church callings in different organizations. Some of her favorites included Relief Society, compassionate service and ward librarian. She also loved to sing in the choir with her best friend. She was a great example of Christ-like love, patience and charity. She loved to travel with her friends. She was especially talented at sewing. She sewed many beautiful, intricate quilt tops. She loved to tole paint, crochet, stamp, do needlepoint, listen to books on tape, talk with her friends and spend time with her granddaughter.
She is survived by her son Blake (Antoinette) Robinson, her daughter Wendy Kochersperger, granddaughter Kaylee Kochersperger, sisters Gerry (Ron) Jensen, Jeneil (John) Deuel, Lynnie (Vic) Ballard, Sue (Dale) Farley and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mom LuAna Badham, dad Don Badham, sister Carolyn Reid, brother Dick Badham and sister-in-law Nona Badham.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 6th, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1552 East 750 South in Spanish Fork. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at 11 a.m. at 1552 East 750 South in Spanish Fork. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the services at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Sue's family would like to thank Dr. Steven Wallentine, the nurses and staff at Revere Health for their excellent care, Nancy Trapnell and the Hospice nurses at Encompass Health for their wonderful care and support and Mom's very dear friends for their friendship, love, care and support.
