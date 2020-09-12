Susan Willmore Sellers
November 9, 1943 - September 10, 2020
Susan was born in Los Angeles, California as her father was stationed there in the Navy during WWII. That was just the starting point. Life took her to Florida, Idaho, and multiple locations in Utah. Her heart was mostly rooted in Logan, UT where her parents were from. She attented high school at Provo High, Weber High, and Bonneville High. Susan made lifelong friends wherever she stopped.
After high school, Susan attended BYU, where she met and married Joseph Hugh Sellers on Feb 2, 1967. They divorced 7 years later after having 4 children. Susan then put down her roots in Provo to raise her 4 children.
Susan started working at Rock Canyon Elementary School as a resource teacher in 1980. She helped countless children learn to read and write. She ran the summer school program at Rock Canyon for years helping struggling students. Later, she moved to the main office as a secretary where whe was still working in 2020 before schools were shut down due to a pandemic. To many Susan was the heart and soul of Rock Canyon. She seemed to know every child and every parent. Her smiling face, quick wit, and ready laugh brightened the day of students, faculty and parents for 40 years.
Susan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in just about every capacity possible. And when we say "served" we mean "SERVED!". At 76 we still found her quietly delivering meals to families, or washing dishes after a funeral. Her same knack for knowing and remembering everybody was applied everywhere she served.
In her community, Susan seemed to know everyone. She served on the HOA committee and often took on tasks no one else would do. She loved making connections with people and remembering how everyone fit together.
To her family, Susan was nothing short of a hero. Words cannot adequately describe the personal sacrifice, connection, and attention that each of her family members have felt from this 4'11" giant. We will miss her love, her smile, her Chips Ahoy Cookies, and her wisdom. One of her grandchildren recently commented "Just ask Grandma, she'll know...she's like Siri".
A short 10 days ago, Susan was taken to the hospital with symptoms of a stroke. Upon examination, it was discovered that she in fact had advanced cancer in her brain that was untreatable and would quickly pluck her from our hands. It is with reluctance, but faith that we entrust her to Him from whose hands she will never be plucked (John 10:28).
Susan is survived by her two sisters, Judith Larson (Kent) and Becky Kano (Mark); her 4 children, Craig (Guylenne), David (Melissa), Wendy Moore (Christian), and Michael (Rebekah); 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary on Saturday, September 19, 2020 followed by interment in the East Lawn Cemetery in Provo. A live webcast will be available starting at 11am at https://www.nelsonmortuary.com.
A recording of the service will also be available later at that website.