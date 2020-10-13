Suzanne Holm Blakesley
1945 - 2020
On October 8, 2020, heaven gained a beautiful angel. Suzanne Holm Blakesley, age 75, died peacefully at her home, in Washington, Utah. She is finally reunited with her beloved son Troy, her mama and daddy, her sweet sisters and her loving friend Lynette. They are having a wonderful reunion. Born May 5, 1945 to Floyd S and Hazel Holm. She was the youngest of three darling little girls and was the best big sister to her younger brother Floyd. "Aunt Sue" was a guiding force to every family member, friend and the many students she taught in the 35+ years as an English teacher and school librarian in both Mesa , AZ and Provo, Utah, where she functioned as an officer in the Provo Education Association for several years. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ and, most recently, used her teaching skills in the Gospel Doctrine class, where she was well loved. She was active in civic affairs as a member of the National Exchange Club, where she served as the Chandler, AZ club secretary for many years. She loved crocheting and donated countless blankets she made to charity. She was also an adventurous world traveler. She traveled all over the world in order to "see the beautiful world our Heavenly Father blessed us with." Most importantly, Sue loved people of all kinds unconditionally. Sue will always be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, her willingness to help others, her caring heart, and her lifelong devotion to the service of others.
Suzanne is survived by her little brother Floyd W Holm and his wife Sandie, her only grandchild Mason Sessions and his wife Julianne and their 3 children, many, many loving nieces and nephews and her countless friends, including her virtual daughter, Jineena and her step granddaughter, Amy-Jolie. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mervel "Bud" Blakesley, her son Troy, sisters Loretta and Marie, nephew Garrett, and her dear friend Lynette Janda.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 between 6:00pm and 8:00 pm and on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E 800 N Orem, Utah. Funeral Services will be held at noon at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home with a Graveside service thereafter at Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S 400 E, Spanish Fork, Utah. Please practice safe social distancing and we ask you to wear a mask while at the services. There will be a live stream of the Funeral Service at noon on Thursday. Just go to www.walkersanderson.com and click on the live webcast for Sue