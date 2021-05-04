SUZANNE W. BAILEY, 56, died suddenly at her home in Albuquerque, NM on Thursday evening, April 22, 2021. Suzee was a great wife, mom and grandmother. She was happiest when she could get down on the floor and play with her kids, grandkids or any others she could round up — she wasn't very fussy about playmates.
Suzee grew up in Orem, Utah, where she attended and graduated from Orem Elementary, Orem Jr. High and Mountain View High School. She loved to have parties with her friends and she enjoyed dancing and drill exercises as a member of Mountain View's Bruinettes.
Suzee married Brent Bailey in 1986. Suzee and Brent first lived as newlyweds in Cedar City, Utah while attending SUU. At that time Suzee learned to work in dental offices in order to support her young family. She worked for dentists in Utah and Texas and for an oral surgeon in New Mexico. Suzee enjoyed contact with patients as a dental professional. She prided herself on her ability to put people at ease.
Suzee is survived by her husband Brent and sons Michael and Thomas. She is also survived by her daughter Caitlin (Trey) Thygerson and her grandchildren Alayeahand Royal.
Suzee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She proudly served in both ward and stake auxiliaries including Relief Society, Young Women's and Primary presidencies. She enjoyed the friends that she made at church and she especially liked to play volleyball with her buddies.
Suzee loved swimming, boating, waterskiing, snorkeling and sailing. She never passed up a chance to get in the water and was always the first one out of the boat and into the lake for waterskiing. She loved to have a suntan on her cute little toes — and we want to remember her just like that!
Suzee's funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 90 N 600 W, Orem, UT 84057. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.