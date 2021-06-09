Sylvia Jean Tomczak Galgan
1936 - 2021
On Friday, June 4, 2021, Sylvia Galgan, loving friend to many, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Lindon, Utah, at the age of 85.
Sylvia was born on March 15, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to Leo Tomczak and Helen Lekki. On May 13, 1955, she married Paul A. Galgan, Jr. They became godparents to many and considered them their own children. Paul passed away in 2003.
Sylvia had a passion for holidays, especially Christmas. It took two days for her to put up the beautiful Christmas decorations in her home. She never skipped a holiday and loved to invite her friends over to see her decorations. She also loved flowers, especially the roses and mums in her backyard, and enjoyed sharing cut flowers with her neighbors.
Sylvia worked for South Works US Steel in Chicago and Geneva Works and Geneva Steel in Utah until she quit to become a full-time caregiver to her mother and her husband. Sylvia was known for her caring nature, friendly smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. She was a devout Catholic and served and worshipped at St. Peter's Catholic Church in American Fork, Utah.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, and brother, Raymond J. Tomczak. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Kitty Tomczak, and nephew, Robert Tomczak, both of Port Angeles, Washington. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to longtime friend and "son" Kevin Fairbanks, Lisbeth Slater for her many hours of service taking care of Sylvia and being a great friend for many years, Terri Joyner for being the neighbor "across the way" who Sylvia said was the daughter she never had, Deacon Jose Beccera and others at St. Peter's, and her neighbors and friends for many acts of love and service that were rendered in her behalf through the years.
A celebration of life open house for Sylvia's family and friends will be held Saturday, June 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Sylvia's home, 545 North 120 West, Lindon. Light refreshments will be served. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois, next to her beloved Paul.