Sylvia Sue Lippold Hansen
Sylvia Sue Lippold Hansen, 78, passed away September 26, 2020 at her home in Pleasant Grove, Utah. She was born August 1, 1942 in Cedar City, Utah to Kenneth Elroy Lippold and Anna Staheli Lippold. The family moved to Provo and later American Fork where Sue graduated from American Fork High School. She often reminisced about times cruising, working at the Hi Spot, and dancing at the Apollo. After stealing the hubcaps off of his '60 Chevrolet Impala, she met Richard Glen Hansen and married him
on June 22, 1962 in Elko, Nevada and it was later solemnized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Manti Temple.
Sue was in the Roughouts riding club, made beautiful handmade Victorian and Native American porcelain dolls and beaded intricate Native American
designs for those dolls. Her house is full of antiques that would rival anything seen on Antiques Roadshow. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, and was incredibly artistic. She was also a "coffee bum" and frequented local cafes for coffee and socializing.
She is survived by her mother Anna, her children: Kimberly (Bob) Martinez, Brook (Mike) Jones, Wade Hansen, Paige Searle (Danny McQuivey), Beau (Gina) Hansen, 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, her siblings: Rose (Steven) Draney and Tim Lippold. She was preceded in death by her husband Glen, her son Cody Hansen, her brother Michael Lippold and her father.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral services will be held by invitation only on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the services at Anderson and Sons Mortuary. Please refer to andersonmortuary.com to schedule a time to attend the visitation and share a memory. Burial will be in American Fork Cemetery.