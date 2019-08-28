1930- 2019
T. Jack Phillips, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, August 26, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born in the home of his Grandmother Deveraux on September 4th, 1930 to Seth and Dora Phillips. Jack was the oldest of 5 children, Louise Rasmussen, Jay Phillips, Lee Phillips and Glen Phillips. Jack was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family. Jack married Joyce Gray October 7th, 1949 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Jack is survived by his lovely wife Joyce Phillips and his 3 children, Stephen (Vonda) Phillips, Kaye (Kelly) Anderson and Neil Phillips, 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jack served two years in the Korean War and was an excellent marksman. A mechanic by trade, he retired from Utah County Road Department as the Supervisor over roads and equipment. Jack was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jack loved serving as a Bishop, and willingly accepted any calling he was given. He enjoyed serving in both the Provo and Mt. Timpanogos Temple. He was also a member of the good Sams’ Club and enjoyed traveling with friends. Jack was a man of many talents and always enjoyed helping others.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Timpanogos First Ward Chapel, 325 E. 500 North, Pleasant Grove where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9:00-10:45 am prior to services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery with full military honors. Funeral directors – Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.