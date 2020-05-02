1940-2020
Tad Bruce Leslie, 79, passed away at his home in Corpus Christi, Texas on April 29, 2020 after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Tad, a twin, was born September 28 1940 to Jeppa and Gilda Leslie in Springville, Utah. He graduated from Springville High School, Class of 1958.
After graduation Tad joined the Army. A natural leader, Tad became a highly decorated member of the US Army 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne). To say he was patriotic is an understatement. It was one of the most important aspects of his life. He was a proud veteran and continued to serve in the Army National Guard SFG(A) where he was involved in over 100 parachute jumps. He loved the military and serving his country.
He met and married Peggy Reynolds (Burt) in 1967. They raised their family in Mapleton, Utah for over 20 years where he volunteered for the Mapleton Fire Department and was a member of the American Legion. Tad had an impeccable work ethic. He was a well-known mechanic in Mapleton, spending his spare time and many late nights working in his garage, willing to accept whatever payment one could afford. Tad was always wiling to lend a helping hand, and often the first one out in the cold plowing snow for neighbors and friends. Tad and Peggy eventually divorced amicably.
Later in life he married his sweet wife Editha, a native from the Philippines. They made their home in Corpus Christi where they enjoyed warm weather and traveling. Together, Tad and Editha made many trips to the Philippines. It was truly their home away from home as they would spend several months at a time there visiting her family.
Our Dad was stubborn and strong but had a heart of gold! He was practical, always telling you like it was, never sugarcoating anything, yet always willing to help. He gave great life advice and taught his children the importance of hard work and a job well done. He will be deeply missed.
Tad is survived by his wife Editha (Dujali) Leslie, his children Randy (Michelle) Stevens, Laurie (Carlos) Gallucci, Jasmine Stevens, Tamara (Leslie) Hidalgo, Jennifer (Leslie) McCann, and Justin (Carly) Leslie; 25 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, one brother and an infant son.
Private services pending.