Tasmyn Lynn Painter
"Abby"
1984-2021
Tasmyn Lynn Painter, widely known as Abby, passed away June 4, 2021 in Coronado, CA with her Parents, Brother, & Sister by her side. Abby was born on December 6, 1984 in Payson, Utah.
Abby grew up in Mona and immensely enjoyed the things it had to offer. She had fond memories of going camping with her siblings and grandparents on holidays. She was born with a tender, curiosity towards animals. She loved finding and caring for any creature she discovered. She spent her time at Burraston Pond, Goshen Canyon, and Nebo Loop. In her teenage years she began horse riding with her sister and cousins and it was something she talked about often, for years after.
Tasmyn was always extremely talented in drawing, after graduation she moved to Bakersfield, CA to further her education in her passion-art. She was then accepted into the Academy of Art in San Francisco where she continued to flourish and nurture her innate abilities in drawing, painting, & illustrations. The past 10 years she has resided in San Diego, with her boyfriend Tim, where she continued to enjoy her art, boxing, and her dogs. Abby was always exceptionally artistic, she had an innate ability to love and take care of animals, and was tremendously funny. She will be missed dearly.
Abby is survived by her parents Patrick and Tonya Painter, her siblings, Troy (Carson), Tyler, Tyson (Jessica), Trent, & Teisha, her nieces and nephews Emileigh, Hailey, Keaton, Lindsey, Quade, and Ronan.
She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents James and Zoma Painter, and Wallace Kay.
Services will be held at Mona Cemetery on June 22 at 9:30 am followed by lunch at the Mona Church.