Taylor McKensie Mitchell
1999 - 2020
Taylor McKensie Mitchell, age 21, passed away on September 11, 2020 at her home in Payson. She was our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend. Taylor was born June 22, 1999 in Payson to Anthony and Shelly Mitchell. She is survived by her father Anthony Mitchell of Payson, mother Shelly Newton of Nephi, her older sister Toni (Josh) Martinez of Dunsmuir, California and their three children Josh, Jordyn and Kaysten, Taylor's two younger brothers Antoine (16) and Andre (14) of Payson, and her grandparents Rex and Linda Orgill of Mona. Taylor will be missed by her family, friends, cousins, and her lifelong friend Makiah.
Taylor graduated from Payson High School in 2016 with High Honors and went on to work at different locations in Utah County. She loved doing road trips with her family and friends and her favorite place to be was at the ocean.
Taylor was preceded in death by her grandparents Utahna Mitchell of Spanish Fork, Frank Mitchell of St. George and her nephew Zion Everest Mitchell of Payson.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 for Taylor at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah from 1-3 p.m.
Our family wishes to thank Bishop Rowley and the Relief Society and friends and neighbors for all their love and support during this difficult time.