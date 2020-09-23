Ted Rowe
1954 - 2020
Ted Rowe passed away September 2nd in Las Vegas,Nevada.Ted was born to Claude and Laverne Rowe on August 26, 1954 in Spanish Fork Utah.
He graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1973 and served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day saints in Kobe, Japan. Ted attended Snow College and Utah State before Beginning a career in the US Navy.
Ted married Sharon Schroder in 1990. Ted is survived by his wife Sharon and 5 step children Bernard, David , Wanda, Scotty, and David. He is also survived by his sisters Elsie (Roy) Glispy And Margaret Prince, and 3 brothers Bob, Gilbert, and Bruce Hunt .Preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers Frank, and Kevin Rowe and Jim Hunt.
Graveside services will be held on Sept 23rd at 10 a.m. At the Spanish Fork Cemetery with military rites.
Ted will be greatly missed by his family and friends.