Teela Jasmine Burkett, 24, peacefully and joyfully returned to her Father in heaven on August 1, 2019. Teela was born on Valentine’s Day, 1995, and radiated love to everyone around her. She had an infectious laugh and was a happy soul in spite of many physical challenges. Teela loved music, books, riding her trike, and spending time in nature. She also loved her savior, Jesus Christ. Teela will be greatly missed but we are thrilled to know that she can now talk and sing and walk and is finally seizure-free.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Pleasant Grove Garden Stake Center, 1028 West 1000 North, Pleasant Grove. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6-8 PM at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork and Friday at the church from 9:45-10:45 AM. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.