1941-2021
Teral Dean Hansen passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 13, 2021 at the age of 79. Teral was born on June 16th, 1941 in Ephraim, UT and lived there during his childhood. He married Elizabeth Taylor Hansen in 1960, they lived in Ephraim, Spanish Fork and Orem, Utah. Elizabeth passed away in 2014.
Teral was proud of his children and loved them. Teral loved his country and was a proud member of the Operating Engineers #3, he was heavy duty mechanic and worked a various locations in Utah and along the I-15 construction project.
Teral's hobbies were watching and following the Utah Jazz, the NFL and the BYU Cougars. Teral was very talented and could fix anything mechanical, he was always assisting people with fixing a car, a boat, an appliance or assisting someone in need with a flat tire on the side of the road. Teral loved yard work and always had a beautiful yard. He also would shovel the neighbor's sidewalks when it snowed.
Teral was survived by his, three children — Mary Ann Hansen of Orem, UT, Nancy Howard of Benjamin, UT and Dean (Janine) Hansen of Lehi, UT. Teral have eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Teral is also survived by his brother Larry Hansen of Palo Alto, CA and sisters Bonnie Peel of Salem, UT and Dixie (Galen) Garbe of Salem, UT.
